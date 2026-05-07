Bajpayee leads teaser for 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' historical drama

Mandlekar's 'Governor' releases June 12

Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar (known for his Marathi cinema work), the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah.

The writing team includes Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah; music is by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Javed Akhtar.

After The Kerala Story, this one hits theaters on June 12, 2026.