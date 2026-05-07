Bajpayee leads teaser for 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' historical drama
Entertainment
The first look at Governor: The Silent Saviour is here, with Manoj Bajpayee playing the RBI Governor during India's 1990s economic crisis.
Inspired by real events, the film spotlights a lesser-known hero who made tough choices in a turbulent era.
The teaser's striking visuals and sharp lines set the stage for a gripping historical drama.
Mandlekar's 'Governor' releases June 12
Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar (known for his Marathi cinema work), the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah.
The writing team includes Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah; music is by Amit Trivedi with lyrics from Javed Akhtar.
After The Kerala Story, this one hits theaters on June 12, 2026.