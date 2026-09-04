Bajpayee praises Maharashtra FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe's food safety crackdown
Entertainment
Actor Manoj Bajpayee just gave a shoutout to Tukaram Mundhe, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration commissioner, for his honest crackdown on food safety violations.
Mundhe's conducting inspections and taking action against food businesses found violating safety regulations across the state has drawn attention, and people are genuinely impressed by his dedication.
Bajpayee says honesty breeds celebrity
Bajpayee pointed out how rare it is for someone just doing their job honestly to go viral, saying, "When someone is performing their duty with complete honesty, he becomes a celebrity."
It's a reminder of how much we value sincerity these days.
Even with challenges, Mundhe keeps pushing for safer food in Maharashtra, proving that integrity still stands out.