Bajpayee says trolls posted daughter's photos after 'Ghooskhor pandat' controversy

After controversy over his film's original title, Ghooskhor Pandat, Manoj Bajpayee shared that trolls went after his young daughter online, even posting her photos.

Worried for his family's safety, he sought legal advice and admitted, "I am concerned about my family. And it was very brutal on their part to put my little daughter's face out there and say all sorts of things, without even having the guts to mention their own names. I was feeling that assault every hour. I was consulting my legal team."