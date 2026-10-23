Bajpayee says trolls posted daughter's photos after 'Ghooskhor pandat' controversy
Entertainment
After controversy over his film's original title, Ghooskhor Pandat, Manoj Bajpayee shared that trolls went after his young daughter online, even posting her photos.
Worried for his family's safety, he sought legal advice and admitted, "I am concerned about my family. And it was very brutal on their part to put my little daughter's face out there and say all sorts of things, without even having the guts to mention their own names. I was feeling that assault every hour. I was consulting my legal team."
'Gajab Raat' retitled now on Netflix
The film's first title upset some people who found it offensive, leading to legal trouble and a name change to Gajab Raat.
Despite the drama, the movie, starring Divya Dutta and Saqib Saleem, drops on Netflix today, October 23.