Bajpayee to play Gandhi in Mishra biopic starting September

Film covers Gandhi's Bengal and Delhi

The film dives into Gandhi's peace efforts in Bengal, his move to Delhi, and his clashes with leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

To keep things real, producer Pritimoy Chakraborty shared that Bajpayee will speak Bangla for parts of the film.

Veteran Waheeda Rehman might play Gandhi's mother, while Rasika Dugal and other regional actors are also being considered for key roles.

The story promises a nuanced look at both Gandhi's impact and the criticism he faced.