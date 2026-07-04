Bajpayee to play Gandhi in Mishra biopic starting September
Manoj Bajpayee is all set to take on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's upcoming biopic, which zooms in on the final six months before Gandhi's assassination in 1948.
Shooting kicks off this September, with Kolkata as the main backdrop, a city that played a big part during those turbulent times.
Film covers Gandhi's Bengal and Delhi
The film dives into Gandhi's peace efforts in Bengal, his move to Delhi, and his clashes with leaders like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.
To keep things real, producer Pritimoy Chakraborty shared that Bajpayee will speak Bangla for parts of the film.
Veteran Waheeda Rehman might play Gandhi's mother, while Rasika Dugal and other regional actors are also being considered for key roles.
The story promises a nuanced look at both Gandhi's impact and the criticism he faced.