Bajpayee to play Gandhi in Mishra film about 21-day stretch
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee is set to take on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in director Sudhir Mishra's new film, backed by Anubhav Sinha.
The story zooms in on a rarely discussed 21-day stretch during India's independence movement, with Saurabh Shukla joining the cast in an important part.
Mishra says Gandhi reinvented himself
The film explores a moment when Gandhi chose to step away from the spotlight.
Mishra describes it as a time when "But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself."
More details about the project are still under wraps, but fans can expect Bajpayee's trademark intensity in this unique take on history.