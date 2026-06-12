Bajpayee's 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' opens ₹69L on day 1 Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Manoj Bajpayee's film, Governor: The Silent Saviour, just hit theaters and pulled in ₹69 lakh on its first day, even with eight other movies releasing at the same time.

Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film brings India's dramatic 1991 economic crisis to the big screen and was shown in 1,427 shows nationwide.