Bajpayee's 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' opens ₹69L on day 1
Manoj Bajpayee's film, Governor: The Silent Saviour, just hit theaters and pulled in ₹69 lakh on its first day, even with eight other movies releasing at the same time.
Directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, the film brings India's dramatic 1991 economic crisis to the big screen and was shown in 1,427 shows nationwide.
Bajpayee plays Ramanan inspired by Venkitaramanan
Bajpayee plays A. Ramanan, a character inspired by real-life RBI Governor S. Venkitaramanan, showing how he helped steer India through a financial meltdown, including that tense moment when India had to airlift gold to stay afloat.
The cast also features Madhoo Shah as Vandita Ramanan, Noushad Mohamed Kunju as Deputy Governor Rangarajan, and Adah Sharma as a journalist.
'Governor' opens 3rd among Hindi films
Even with all the competition, Governor landed in the top three Hindi films for opening day earnings — behind Main Vaapas Aaunga (₹91 lakh) and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (₹76 lakh).