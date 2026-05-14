Balaji apologizes as 'Karuppu' morning and noon shows canceled

'Karuppu' refunds promised as leads reunite

Balaji assured everyone who bought tickets for canceled shows would get refunds and added that Karuppu will be "Sorry that you all had to go through the stress, but it will be worth it."

The film features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, and the story revolves around a father-daughter duo seeking justice, marking their first big-screen pairing since 2005.

Even with the delay, fans have flooded social media with support for Balaji and his team.