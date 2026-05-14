Balaji apologizes as 'Karuppu' morning and noon shows canceled
Karuppu, the new film from RJ Balaji, hit a snag on release day: morning and noon shows were canceled across several theaters because of last-minute financial issues.
Balaji took to Instagram with an honest apology, saying he's "I am really sorry to all the fans." and promising fans that the team is working hard to get the movie out by evening.
'Karuppu' refunds promised as leads reunite
Balaji assured everyone who bought tickets for canceled shows would get refunds and added that Karuppu will be "Sorry that you all had to go through the stress, but it will be worth it."
The film features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles, and the story revolves around a father-daughter duo seeking justice, marking their first big-screen pairing since 2005.
Even with the delay, fans have flooded social media with support for Balaji and his team.