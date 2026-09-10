Balam alleges 'Mirzapur: The Movie' used song without permission
Rapperiya Balam, a Rajasthan musician, is upset that his song, originally meant to honor Maharana Pratap, was used in Mirzapur: The Movie without his permission.
He feels the track's association with crime and violence is disrespectful, saying it's like "playing a bar song and dancing to it inside a temple while a devotional song is being played there."
A legal notice has already been sent in connection with the matter and wants the song removed.
Rathore writes to CBFC, Balam disappointed
Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore has also raised objections, writing to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and demanding that the objectionable use of the track be addressed.
Balam shared that his music was created to preserve the legacy of warriors like Maharana Pratap, so seeing it distorted for entertainment left him disappointed.