Balam alleges 'Mirzapur: The Movie' used song without permission

Rapperiya Balam, a Rajasthan musician, is upset that his song, originally meant to honor Maharana Pratap, was used in Mirzapur: The Movie without his permission.

He feels the track's association with crime and violence is disrespectful, saying it's like "playing a bar song and dancing to it inside a temple while a devotional song is being played there."

A legal notice has already been sent in connection with the matter and wants the song removed.