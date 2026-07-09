Baldoni and Lively officially settle 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have officially settled their legal dispute over their film It Ends With Us.
The news came out via an Instagram video on July 8, 2026, where Baldoni and his wife Emily opened up about the tough times since Lively's allegations in late 2024.
They thanked everyone who supported them and said they trusted the justice system to bring out the truth.
Judge dismissed most of Lively's claims
The case wrapped up quietly on May 4, just before it was set to go to trial. Most of Lively's claims, including one for sexual harassment, were dismissed earlier by a judge, leaving only three.
Both sides reportedly spent a combined $60 million on legal fees with no payout in the end.
Afterward, Baldoni and Emily were seen smiling in Nashville while Lively made an appearance at the Met Gala.
Post-settlement, both stars put out a joint statement promising to keep their work environments safe and respectful, and encouraged everyone online to keep things civil.