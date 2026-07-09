Baldoni and Lively officially settle 'It Ends With Us' lawsuit

Judge dismissed most of Lively's claims

The case wrapped up quietly on May 4, just before it was set to go to trial. Most of Lively's claims, including one for sexual harassment, were dismissed earlier by a judge, leaving only three.

Both sides reportedly spent a combined $60 million on legal fees with no payout in the end.

Afterward, Baldoni and Emily were seen smiling in Nashville while Lively made an appearance at the Met Gala.

Post-settlement, both stars put out a joint statement promising to keep their work environments safe and respectful, and encouraged everyone online to keep things civil.