Baldoni's Wayfarer ordered to pay NYT $171,616.20 in defamation case

Justin Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios has been told to pay The New York Times $171,616.20 after losing a defamation lawsuit.

The case started when Wayfarer challenged a December 2024 The New York Times article that revealed Blake Lively's claims of sexual harassment and retaliation during the filming of It Ends With Us.

New York Supreme Court Justice Gerald Lebovits made the ruling on July 27, citing New York's anti-SLAPP law, which is meant to protect free speech around public issues.