Balhara brothers to score 'Alpha' starring Bhatt and Deol

Balhara brothers Filmfare winners

Starting out in Kilohard village, Sonipat, Ankit and Sanchit quickly made a name for themselves with hits like Padmaavat, War, and Pathaan, even winning a Filmfare Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Now based in Canada but often back in India for big projects, their journey from a culturally rich family (dad's a Haryanvi singer-actor, mom's a former athlete) to international recognition is genuinely inspiring.