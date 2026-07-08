Balhara brothers to score 'Alpha' starring Bhatt and Deol
Entertainment
Ankit and Sanchit Balhara, the talented composer duo from Haryana, are about to drop their latest project Alpha under Yash Raj Films.
With Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol leading the cast, this action thriller is set to showcase the brothers' signature background scores that first caught everyone's ear in Bajirao Mastani.
Balhara brothers Filmfare winners
Starting out in Kilohard village, Sonipat, Ankit and Sanchit quickly made a name for themselves with hits like Padmaavat, War, and Pathaan, even winning a Filmfare Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Now based in Canada but often back in India for big projects, their journey from a culturally rich family (dad's a Haryanvi singer-actor, mom's a former athlete) to international recognition is genuinely inspiring.