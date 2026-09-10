Ballatori and Kissinger from 'The Ultimatum' welcome 4th child Noble
Entertainment
Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, who you might remember from Netflix's The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, just welcomed their fourth baby together, named Noble.
They shared the big news on Instagram with some sweet delivery room photos, and Madlyn wrote, "Baby Noble is here and our hearts couldn't be more full!"
Ballatori says family is now complete
Madlyn said she feels "so incredibly blessed to be home and healthy with my family complete."
The couple now has four kids: Josie (four), Conrad (three), a 16-month-old son, and newborn Noble.
Even though they worried about having kids so close in age, Madlyn called this her "easiest pregnancy yet" and said motherhood is the "biggest gift."