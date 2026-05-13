'Bandar': Bobby Deol's 'Kyun Mazaa...' teaser hints at love story

Character focus

Deol's softer side to shine in 'Kyun Mazaa...'

The teaser for Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai offers a glimpse into a more emotional side of Bobby Deol's character alongside Sapna Pabbi. After appearing in an intense avatar in the first teaser, Deol is now shown navigating themes of love and emotional conflict amid an increasingly tense atmosphere. The full song will be released on Thursday, May 14.