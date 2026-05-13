'Bandar': Bobby Deol's 'Kyun Mazaa...' teaser hints at love story
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming Hindi film Bandar have dropped a teaser for its first track, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai. Sung by Vishal Mishra, it showcases the emotional heart of the movie. The story explores themes of romance, desire, obsession, loneliness, and emotional conflict.
Character focus
Deol's softer side to shine in 'Kyun Mazaa...'
The teaser for Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai offers a glimpse into a more emotional side of Bobby Deol's character alongside Sapna Pabbi. After appearing in an intense avatar in the first teaser, Deol is now shown navigating themes of love and emotional conflict amid an increasingly tense atmosphere. The full song will be released on Thursday, May 14.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
A little love.— Saregama (@saregamaglobal) May 13, 2026
A little obsession.
A whole lot of mazaa ❤️#KyunMazaaAaRahaHai drops
tomorrow@SaffronMagicWrk@ZeeStudios_@thedeol@anuragkashyap72@Nikhil_Dwivedi@VishalMMishra@findshashwat@sanyamalhotra07@SapnaPabbi#SabaAzad@RajbShettyOMK@Indrajith_S… pic.twitter.com/f7WkGp9Tv7
Film details
Everything to know about 'Bandar'
Bandar is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Alongside Deol and Pabbi, it also stars Sanya Malhotra and Saba Azad in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been penned by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Financed by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, Bandar is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.