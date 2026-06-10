'Bandar' continues to struggle; yet to cross ₹5cr mark

Director's perspective

Earlier, Kashyap praised Deol's performance in film

Kashyap had previously spoken about working with Deol in an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan. He said, "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time...then he has seen a total lull, and then when he's getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.' Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.' He's so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked."