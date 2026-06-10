'Bandar' continues to struggle; yet to cross ₹5cr mark
What's the story
Despite critical acclaim and a positive audience response, Anurag Kashyap's latest directorial venture, Bandar, is struggling at the box office. The film, which stars Bobby Deol in a gritty role, has only managed to collect ₹3.76 crore so far. The movie was released on Friday and has been facing stiff competition from films like Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Obsession.
Box office performance
'Bandar' struggles to gain momentum at box office
The latest update from Sacnilk reveals that Bandar only managed to collect ₹40 lakh on its fifth day of release. This is a slight increase from the ₹30 lakh collected on Monday. The film's highest single-day collection was ₹1 crore on Sunday, bringing its total India gross collections to ₹3.76 crore and total India net to ₹3.15 crore so far.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in 'Bandar'
Bandar is a gritty, character-driven film that tells the story of Samar, a singer-actor whose career is on the decline. His life takes a shocking turn when he is arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. The film explores his legal battle and personal life falling apart as he navigates this ordeal.
Director's perspective
Earlier, Kashyap praised Deol's performance in film
Kashyap had previously spoken about working with Deol in an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan. He said, "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time...then he has seen a total lull, and then when he's getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.' Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.' He's so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked."