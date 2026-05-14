'Bandar' song: Bobby Deol falls in love in emotional song
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Bandar have unveiled its first track, Kyun Mazaa Aa Raha Hai. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, the romantic track features actors Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi. The song has been described as "haunting" and "addictive," with themes of desire, obsession, loneliness, and destruction. It offers a glimpse into the emotional core of the film.
Plot
Plot of 'Bandar'
The movie follows Samar, an aging former television star who is accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, leading to his arrest and entanglement in a corrupt legal system. In an interview, Deol talked about breaking out of his typecast mold with Bandar. "Every actor wants to do something because an image is set...and it gets very difficult to get out of it...and we get typecast." "I also went through it, but...I kept my shyness aside and did this film shamelessly."
Twitter Post
See the song here
Fun,— Saregama (@saregamaglobal) May 14, 2026
pic.twitter.com/NYBjnkUcz7 flirty… but dangerously addictive ❤️#KyunMazaaAaRahaHai out nowhttps://t.co/AXxvo4ctlT@SaffronMagicWrk@ZeeStudios_@thedeol@anuragkashyap72@Nikhil_Dwivedi@VishalMMishra@findshashwat@sanyamalhotra07@SapnaPabbi#SabaAzad@RajbShettyOMK@Indrajith_S…
Film details
Everything to know about 'Bandar'
Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar marks his first team-up with Deol. The movie also features Sanya Malhotra, Jitendra Joshi, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhonsle in pivotal roles. Written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame, the film promises an emotionally charged cinematic experience. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks in association with Zee Studios, it releases on June 5.