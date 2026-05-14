'Bandar' song: Bobby Deol falls in love in emotional song

Plot

Plot of 'Bandar'

The movie follows Samar, an aging former television star who is accused of rape by his ex-girlfriend, leading to his arrest and entanglement in a corrupt legal system. In an interview, Deol talked about breaking out of his typecast mold with Bandar. "Every actor wants to do something because an image is set...and it gets very difficult to get out of it...and we get typecast." "I also went through it, but...I kept my shyness aside and did this film shamelessly."