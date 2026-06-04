Bobby's 'Bandar' halted by 'Peddi,' 'Hai Jawani...' in national chains

The Bobby Deol -starrer Bandar is facing trouble in securing the desired number of shows due to screen-sharing issues, reported Bollywood Hungama. The situation has led Zee Studios to put its showcasing on hold in national chains. A source told the portal that the makers of Bandar had requested only four shows in five-screen multiplexes and three shows in four-screen plexes after 1:00pm for an audience-oriented release.

Dispute details 'The 'Bandar' team has taken a firm stance' The source further revealed, "Since PVR Inox and Cinepolis are distributing Hai Jawani... and PVR is partly distributing Peddi for Jio Studios, the national chains have allotted unfair shows to Bandar." "The Bandar team has taken a firm stance and asked the national chains to put the programming of its film on hold until the showcasing is sorted." This demand comes as they believe that advance sales of Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai are underwhelming.

Studio statement 'The producers and us have devised a particular release strategy' Zee Studios Distribution & Revenue Head, Girish Johar, told Bollywood Hungama that their request is fair. He explained, "The producers and us have devised a particular release strategy catering to the core target audience." "Accordingly, we had requested cinemas across the country to give us certain allotted shows of the film, that is, 3-4 shows in 5 screens post 1pm." "The duration of the film is also not very long either (130 minutes)."

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