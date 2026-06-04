Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar' gets censor approval, but here's the catch

The upcoming dark drama Bandar, starring Bobby Deol and directed by Anurag Kashyap , has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. The film's censor process was completed last week, and no visual cuts were asked for despite its dark theme, confirmed Bollywood Hungama. However, the CBFC's Examining Committee (EC) has made several changes to the dialogues, mostly involving abusive language used throughout the film.

Dialogue changes Abusive words were modified The word "b**** c***" was replaced with "banjo" in Bandar. Other extreme cuss words were substituted with terms like "saale," "c*****e," "h*r*mkhor," and "g***u." The board also muted four abusive words and asked for the modification of the dialogue "kitna bhi sindoor." Other words that were altered include "f****r," "bloody," and phrases like "hooking up" and "moron."

Additional alterations Board also asked for these changes Further, the board asked for the deletion of the word "b*****d" and muted an abusive word in the film's third act. More substitutions were made with words like "aicha gavat," "goddamit," "baby," "nasha," "ladki," and "kamine." The film's makers also submitted documentary evidence stating that its story is inspired by true events along with a consent letter from celebrities for using their names in the film.

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