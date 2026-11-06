Tamannaah's 'Bandra' locks OTT premiere 3 years after release

Bandra follows two timelines, one in the present day and another in the 1990s.

The present-day narrative follows Sakshi, an aspiring Bollywood assistant director intrigued by Tara Janaki, a famous Bollywood actor from the 1990s who died under mysterious circumstances.

The film also stars Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao, and KB Ganesh Kumar, among others.