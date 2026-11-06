Tamannaah's 'Bandra' locks OTT premiere 3 years after release
What's the story
The Malayalam film Bandra, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Dileep, is finally set to make its digital debut on ZEE5 on November 13. The news was announced by the streaming platform through its social media handles. The movie was released in theaters on November 10, 2023, marking Bhatia's entry into the Malayalam film industry.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Bandra'
Bandra follows two timelines, one in the present day and another in the 1990s.
The present-day narrative follows Sakshi, an aspiring Bollywood assistant director intrigued by Tara Janaki, a famous Bollywood actor from the 1990s who died under mysterious circumstances.
The film also stars Dino Morea, Mamta Mohandas, Kalabhavan Shajohn, R Sarathkumar, Lenaa, Easwari Rao, and KB Ganesh Kumar, among others.
Behind the scenes
Crew and cast of the film
The film was directed by Arun Gopy and written by Udaykrishna. It was produced by Vinayaka Ajith, with Sam CS composing the music.
Shaji Kumar handled cinematography, while Vivek Harshan served as the editor.
Meanwhile, Tamannaah's recent projects include O'Romeo and The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, while Dileep was last seen in Bha Bha Ba.