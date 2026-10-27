Baran and Nishandar seek Emmys entry with 'The Maruti Story'
Entertainment
Producers Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartick Nishandar are hoping their new series, The Maruti Story, will represent India at the Emmys.
Inspired by R.C. Bhargava's book, the show tells how Maruti shaped Indian society, not just as a car company but as a force that changed everyday life.
Secured rights from Bhargava and Suzuki
Getting the rights for this project took eight to nine months, with the team securing the life rights of R C Bhargava and rights from Osamu Suzuki and Suzuki Motor Corporation.
More than just Maruti's legacy, the series aims to capture modern India's hopes and ambitions through its people, promising a heartfelt look at how one company became part of so many lives.