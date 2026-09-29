Congratulations! Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse welcome 1st child
What's the story
Model Barbara Palvin and actor Dylan Sprouse are officially first-time parents! The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 7. Palvin shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, along with a picture of herself, Sprouse, and their newborn dressed in Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys. "We took Labor Day literally this year," she wrote in the caption.
Pregnancy announcement
'I'm excited to be a girl dad, actually'
Palvin, 32, and Sprouse, 34, announced their pregnancy in May. The model revealed her baby bump on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
Two months later, during the first episode of Sprouse's Wildmen podcast with friend Brendan Columbus, they revealed they were expecting a baby girl.
"I'm excited to be a girl dad, actually...I just unironically love a tea party," Sprouse had joked at the time.
Relationship timeline
Engagement and marriage
The couple started dating in 2018 after meeting at a party the year before and got engaged in September 2022.
They tied the knot in July 2023 in Palvin's home country of Hungary.
Before announcing her pregnancy, Palvin opened up about her battle with endometriosis and how it changed her approach to self-care and health prioritization.
She told L'Beauté, "It made me more aware and more patient with myself."
"I've learned that you can't ignore...what your body is telling you."
Relationship dynamics
Palvin on Sprouse's 'calm and sense of humor'
In the same interview, she also lauded the "calm and sense of humor" that Sprouse has brought into her life.
"The best part is having someone who's truly supportive, but also keeps you grounded," Palvin had said.
"We understand each other's worlds, but we also keep things super normal at home, which I think is important."