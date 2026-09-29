Congratulations! Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse welcome 1st child

Palvin, 32, and Sprouse, 34, announced their pregnancy in May. The model revealed her baby bump on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Two months later, during the first episode of Sprouse's Wildmen podcast with friend Brendan Columbus, they revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

"I'm excited to be a girl dad, actually...I just unironically love a tea party," Sprouse had joked at the time.