Broadcasters to meet MIB over TRP ratings suspension

Industry response

'In the current situation, impossible to gauge...'

Producers have expressed their concerns over the situation. Rajesh Ram Singh, producer and co-founder of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, said, "The producer fraternity is waiting for the outcome of this discussion." He added that TV ratings have been significantly lower than what they were two to three years ago. "In the current situation, it is impossible to gauge how TV shows are faring," he lamented.