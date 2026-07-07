Broadcasters to meet MIB over TRP ratings suspension
What's the story
The recent suspension of Television Rating Points (TRPs) across all genres on Indian television has left the industry in shock. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has ordered a halt on the publication of ratings by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) until it renews its license. In response, Indian broadcasters are planning to meet with MIB officials to expedite a resolution, reported Variety India.
Industry response
'In the current situation, impossible to gauge...'
Producers have expressed their concerns over the situation. Rajesh Ram Singh, producer and co-founder of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, said, "The producer fraternity is waiting for the outcome of this discussion." He added that TV ratings have been significantly lower than what they were two to three years ago. "In the current situation, it is impossible to gauge how TV shows are faring," he lamented.
Past disputes
Ongoing stand-off raises questions about future of TV ratings
The ongoing stand-off has raised questions about the future of TV ratings in India. Gaurav Dwivedi (IAS), CEO of Prasar Bharati and a key member/director at BARC, refused to comment on the issue when approached by Variety India. He said, "The Ministry is best equipped to answer all queries around TRPs." Despite the ongoing turmoil, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, Vasudha, and Tumm Se Tumm Tak are currently leading in viewership ratings.