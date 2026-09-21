Bardot's collection auctioned in Paris with proceeds to animal charity
Entertainment
Brigitte Bardot's personal collection (think iconic ballet flats, diamond rings, and even a copy of the Kama Sutra) is being auctioned in Paris on September 21, 2026.
Nearly 300 pieces from her life are up for grabs, with proceeds going to her animal charity.
Secretary Guillou says items reflect Bardot
Bardot's longtime secretary Frank Guillou shared that every piece reflects her journey from 1950s film legend to passionate animal rights advocate.
The lineup includes everything from her Peugeot bicycle and the manual typewriter she used to write her correspondence and autobiography to cuddly toys and dog collars, perfect for fans who want a slice of Bardot's world (and heart) while supporting animals.
Most starting bids are under €100, but expect competition!