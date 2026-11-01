Barjatya hails Singh's 'Dhurandhar' as Khan labels 'King' family film
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is getting a lot of love from Bollywood insiders. Director Sooraj Barjatya called it "one of the most perfectly made films he has watched," adding to the buzz around the movie.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan just shared that his next film, King, is a "Family Film" and will feature his daughter Suhana Khan alongside him.
Khan teams with daughter in 'King'
King arrives in theaters December 24, 2026. With Shah Rukh teaming up with Suhana, the excitement is real.
As Dhurandhar racks up praise and King builds anticipation as a family film, Bollywood fans have plenty to look forward to this season.