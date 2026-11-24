Barjatya praises Khurrana, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' flips marriage script
Director Sooraj Barjatya is all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana, saying he stands out for putting storytelling above looks or appearance, a quality Barjatya finds uncommon these days.
That's why he picked Ayushmann to play Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a film that flips the usual marriage script by having his character move himself and his family in with his wife after marriage.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' hits Nov27
Inspired by both Mumbai life and Vedic traditions, Barjatya wanted to show that traditions can be flexible.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya, also starring Sharvari, Anupam Kher, and Supriya Pathak, hits theaters November 27, 2026.