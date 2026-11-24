Director Sooraj Barjatya is all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana, saying he stands out for putting storytelling above looks or appearance, a quality Barjatya finds uncommon these days.

That's why he picked Ayushmann to play Prem in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a film that flips the usual marriage script by having his character move himself and his family in with his wife after marriage.