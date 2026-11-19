Barjatya returns with 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' reversing roles
Sooraj Barjatya is back with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, and it's heading to theaters soon.
This time, the story flips tradition; a husband moves into his wife's home, highlighting how relationships are evolving while still keeping that classic Barjatya warmth around family bonds.
Barjatya blends nostalgia with modern themes
Barjatya's films (think Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!) are all about heartfelt family moments and honest relationships.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya sticks to those roots but mixes in new themes for today's world, promising both nostalgia and something refreshingly different for longtime fans and new viewers alike.