Sooraj Barjatya's new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, introduces Purva, an opinionated woman played by Sharvari, which is a big shift from the filmmaker's usual style.

The movie, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, marks Barjatya's move toward more relatable and outspoken female characters.

As he put it, "I still want to make the same kind of movies. The only shift is that I have stopped bothering so much about a film's commercial viability. I am a little liberated," smiled Barjatya.