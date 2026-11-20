Barjatya shifts to outspoken heroine in 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Sooraj Barjatya's new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, introduces Purva, an opinionated woman played by Sharvari, which is a big shift from the filmmaker's usual style.
The movie, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, marks Barjatya's move toward more relatable and outspoken female characters.
As he put it, "I still want to make the same kind of movies. The only shift is that I have stopped bothering so much about a film's commercial viability. I am a little liberated," smiled Barjatya.
Barjatya questions women leaving home tradition
While still rooted in themes of family and togetherness, the film challenges old-school ideas like women having to leave their homes after marriage.
Barjatya blends his classic storytelling with more modern perspectives, showing he's ready to evolve with the times while staying true to his roots.