Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' cleared U/A 13+ without cuts
Sooraj Barjatya's new film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, just got a U/A 13+ rating from the CBFC, his first movie in a while not to get a universal (U) certificate.
The film passed without any cuts and hits theaters on November 27, marking a bit of a shift for the director known for family-friendly stories.
Khurrana Sharvari star in family drama
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, with Anupam Kher and Seema Pahwa in key roles, this is one of Barjatya's longest films at nearly three hours. The story follows two families learning to live together.
Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films (music by Himesh Reshammiya), it'll use the same ticket pricing strategy as last year's hit Saiyaara.
This is Barjatya's first release since his National Award-winning Uunchai, so expectations are high.