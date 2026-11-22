Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' earns $17,000 in North America
Sooraj Barjatya's new family drama, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, is off to a strong start in North America: over 1,300 tickets sold and $17,000 earned just two days after advance bookings opened.
Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film drops November 26, right in time for Thanksgiving movie plans.
'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' worldwide release
The movie is set for a worldwide release with Yash Raj Films handling distribution. Indian advance bookings open November 25 before its local premiere on November 27.
With Anupam Kher and Supriya Pathak joining the cast and tickets priced to be wallet-friendly everywhere, the makers are hoping everyone can enjoy this classic family entertainer together.