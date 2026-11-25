Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' praised by Kher as progressive
Sooraj Barjatya's new film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is getting attention, with Anupam Kher calling it "more progressive than any of the films in the West." Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, it focuses on women's rights and freedom.
Kher shared that he was genuinely moved by its emotional storytelling and appreciated that it avoids abusive content.
The movie hits theaters November 27.
Prem Mishra moves into wife's home
The story follows Khurrana's character, Prem Mishra, who moves into his wife's home, flipping traditional gender roles on their head.
The trailer teases family drama and some legal hurdles that come with this bold move.
Alongside Khurrana and Sharvari, you'll see Supriya Pathak Kapur and Seema Pahwa in key roles.
With music by Himesh Reshammiya and Barjatya directing, expect a blend of modern themes and classic family vibes.