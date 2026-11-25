Sooraj Barjatya's new film Yeh Prem Mol Liya is getting attention, with Anupam Kher calling it "more progressive than any of the films in the West." Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, it focuses on women's rights and freedom.

Kher shared that he was genuinely moved by its emotional storytelling and appreciated that it avoids abusive content.

The movie hits theaters November 27.