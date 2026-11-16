Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer drops November 18

The film features a stacked lineup with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa joining the leads.

Centered around family and relationships, it's already getting buzz thanks to Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack, especially the hit song Jhumka Patola.

After a musical night at Mumbai's Royal Opera House hyped up the tunes even more, excitement is building for the movie's theater release on November 27, 2026.