Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' trailer drops November 18
Get ready: Sooraj Barjatya's new film < em>Yeh Prem Mol Liya is dropping its trailer on November 18, 2026.
The launch event will bring together nearly 20 cast members, including leads Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, making it a big moment for fans waiting to see what this family drama has in store.
Reshammiya's 'Jhumka Patola' boosts film buzz
The film features a stacked lineup with Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa joining the leads.
Centered around family and relationships, it's already getting buzz thanks to Himesh Reshammiya's soundtrack, especially the hit song Jhumka Patola.
After a musical night at Mumbai's Royal Opera House hyped up the tunes even more, excitement is building for the movie's theater release on November 27, 2026.