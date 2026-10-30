Barker known for 'Obsession' releases 5-minute 'Mama Bear' starring Richardson
Entertainment
Curry Barker, best known for Obsession, just dropped a new five-minute horror short called Mama Bear.
The film follows Floyd, a house cleaner played by Jon Lee Richardson, who finds himself in a bizarre situation after a creepy phone call: think voicemails full of screams and sudden disconnections.
The mysterious setup keeps things tense and intriguing from start to finish.
Barker stars in 'Anything but Ghosts'
Barker's roots as a YouTube creator really show in Mama Bear, with his signature haunting style still front and center.
Barker's next feature film, Anything but Ghosts, a horror-comedy set for release on May 7, 2027, stars Barker himself alongside Violet McGraw, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Aaron Paul.