Barker's 'Obsession' becomes decade's top original at $500 million for <$1 million
Entertainment
Curry Barker's movie Obsession just broke out as the highest-grossing original film of the decade, pulling in over $500 million worldwide since dropping on May 15, 2026.
Even more impressive? It was made for less than $1 million, making it the most successful low-budget movie ever and beating out Pixar's Elemental for the top spot.
Barker eyes 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre'
Thanks to Obsession, Barker is already onto his next project and might also tackle the Texas Chain Saw Massacre after that too.
Stars Inde Navarrette, who just signed on to play Rogue in the upcoming X-Men, and Michael Johnston, who makes his own blockbuster jump into the new Mummy reboot.
Not bad for a team that started with such a tiny budget!