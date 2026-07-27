Barker's 'Obsession' enters global top 6 highest-grossing horror movies
Entertainment
Curry Barker's Obsession just broke into the global top six highest-grossing horror movies, beating out Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
Since its release on May 15, 2026, it's kept up strong momentum, especially after a big boost from its China debut in the film's 11th weekend.
'Obsession' $458.4 million worldwide, $261.4 million North America
The movie has pulled in $458.4 million worldwide so far, with $261.4 million from North America and $197 million across 76 international markets.
This weekend alone saw overseas earnings jump by over 50%, thanks to a $4.9 million start in China.
With lifetime earnings now topping Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($452 million), Obsession is projected to hit around $480 million and keeps dominating both at home and abroad.