Barker's 'Obsession' enters global top 6 highest-grossing horror movies

The movie has pulled in $458.4 million worldwide so far, with $261.4 million from North America and $197 million across 76 international markets.

This weekend alone saw overseas earnings jump by over 50%, thanks to a $4.9 million start in China.

With lifetime earnings now topping Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ($452 million), Obsession is projected to hit around $480 million and keeps dominating both at home and abroad.