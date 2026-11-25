Barreto crowned Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan Puerto Rico
Jennifer Barreto just made history as Miss Universe 2026, taking the crown in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
At 27, she stood out among 116 contestants and was crowned by last year's winner, Fatima Bosch of Mexico.
This marks Puerto Rico's sixth Miss Universe win, and its first since Zuleyka Rivera took the title back in 2006.
Barreto joins Puerto Rico pageant legacy
The pageant featured rounds like swimsuit and evening gown before narrowing down to a top five that included contestants from the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, the Philippines, and New Zealand.
With this win, Barreto joins a legacy of Puerto Rican Miss Universe icons, like Marisol Malaret, Dayanara Torres, Denise Quinones, and more, proving once again that Puerto Rico is a powerhouse on the global stage.