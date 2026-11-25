Barreto wins Miss Universe 2026, AI answer sparks debate
Jennifer Barreto just won Miss Universe 2026, but her answer to an AI-themed question in the final round has stirred up some controversy.
Asked which human value should stay strong as AI grows, she said we should use AI carefully and always stay true to ourselves.
The crowd in Puerto Rico cheered, but online reactions have been mixed.
Barreto makes history as married mother
Some people felt her answer sounded a bit like something a chatbot would say, raising questions about how genuine it was.
Others pointed out that the time limits for contestants didn't seem totally fair.
Still, Barreto made history: she's the first married woman and mother (with a seven-year-old daughter) to win Miss Universe.
At 27, she's also a psychologist and social worker who beat out finalists from New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, and Venezuela.