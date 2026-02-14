Barun Sobti, Jaideep Ahlawat to lead 'Kohrra' creator's next series

The recently released second season of Netflix India 's Kohrra has received a positive response from viewers, with many critics calling it better than the first. Now, its creator and director, Sudip Sharma, is already busy with his next project. According to Variety India, Sharma is working on a new "genre-bending" series for Netflix India, starring Barun Sobti, Jaideep Ahlawat , and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles.

Project details Series to premiere in early 2027 The plot and other details of the project are currently under wraps, but sources say it will be a complete departure from Sharma's previous work. The series is currently being filmed in Mumbai and is expected to wrap up by June 2026, with an early 2027 premiere on Netflix. Notably, Sharma has previously worked with Ahlawat and Banerjee on Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, while Sobti has led two seasons of Kohrra.

Career highlights Sharma's impressive body of work Sharma is known for his gritty storytelling, with projects such as NH10, Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya, Paatal Lok, and Kohrra under his belt. His upcoming project as a writer includes Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar. The film is awaiting its theatrical release after premiering at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

