Never expect her to convert: Baseer on dating Bani J
What's the story
Baseer Ali, the reality TV star and actor, recently opened up about his relationship with actor Bani J (real name Gurbani Judge). He spoke about how love should not come with conditions such as changing someone's religion. The couple's relationship has been a topic of discussion ever since it began on the sets of MTV Roadies Rebirth. Ali shared his relationship thoughts during an appearance on fellow gang leader Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi's show Double Date.
Family influence
Ali's mother was concerned about his interfaith relationships
Ali (31) revealed that his mother was worried about him dating women from different religions. Fearing he might end up with someone from another faith, she advised him to "never expect the person I love to change their faith."
"Imagine someone who is around 30 years old and has practiced their religion all their life. Suddenly, just because they fall in love with you, you expect them to stop praying to their God and start following yours," he said.
Personal growth
His views on marriage have changed over time
The Bigg Boss alum also spoke about how his views on marriage have changed over time.
He used to think of getting married early and becoming a father soon, but life took a different turn.
His mother, however, still hopes to see him become more religious and settle down.
Relationship dynamics
On his bond with Bani J
When Ali first met Bani J (38), he had no idea about the emotional turmoil she was going through.
"From the outside, she appears like a calm ocean, but underneath, there are strong tides," he said about her.
Apparently, when he first approached her as a fan, the former VJ had ignored him brutally. Later, Bani J explained to him that there were things weighing her down.
Luckily, both have come much farther from that point now.