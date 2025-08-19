'Baseless, damaging': Aditi's ex-husband reacts to affair rumors with Gupta
Samarthya Gupta has firmly denied rumors of an affair with actor Aditi Sharma, who is currently separating from her husband Abhineet Kaushik.
The buzz started after Kaushik accused Sharma of cheating during their marriage.
Speaking to Zoom, Gupta called the claims "baseless and damaging," sharing that the gossip took a toll on his family—especially his father, who's still recovering from a brain stroke.
More on Aditi and Abhineet's marriage
Aditi and Abhineet's marriage hit trouble just four months in, leading to their split earlier this year.
While Kaushik pointed fingers at infidelity, Aditi denied it and said their issues came from his insecurities and emotional abuse.
She mentioned things got rocky soon after the wedding, which pushed her to seek separation.
Meanwhile, Gupta is focusing on work and stars in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony TV.