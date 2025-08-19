'Baseless, damaging': Aditi's ex-husband reacts to affair rumors with Gupta

More on Aditi and Abhineet's marriage

Aditi and Abhineet's marriage hit trouble just four months in, leading to their split earlier this year.

While Kaushik pointed fingers at infidelity, Aditi denied it and said their issues came from his insecurities and emotional abuse.

She mentioned things got rocky soon after the wedding, which pushed her to seek separation.

Meanwhile, Gupta is focusing on work and stars in Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on Sony TV.