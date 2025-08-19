Next Article
Pawan Kalyan-Bobby Deol's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' heads to OTT
Missed it in theaters? "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol, drops on Amazon Prime Video from August 20, 2025.
The film opened big in cinemas on July 24 but wrapped up its run with negative reviews.
OTT platform and timing
You can stream "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" on Amazon Prime Video starting August 20.
Sequel in the making
A sequel called "Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Yuddhabhoomi" is already being filmed, with director Krish Jagarlamudi returning.
Pawan Kalyan shared that about 30% of the next chapter is done, so fans can expect more action and history ahead.