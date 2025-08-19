Next Article
Netflix renews 'Department Q' for season 2
Good news for crime drama fans: Netflix just confirmed that Department Q will return for a second season.
The show, set in Edinburgh and starring Matthew Goode as DCI Carl Morck, follows a team digging into old unsolved cases.
It's based on Jussi Adler-Olsen's book series and brings a cool mix of Scandinavian noir vibes to Scotland's historic streets.
Season 1's success led to quick renewal
Season 1, which dropped in May 2025, was a huge hit—staying in Netflix's top 10 for six weeks straight.
Director Scott Frank, the show's writer and director, is back, along with cast members Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, and Jamie Sives.
Even Netflix execs say they're excited to see the story continue after such a strong response from viewers around the world.