Batalon marries Leahov as 'Spider-Man' cast marks multiple weddings
Jacob Batalon, a Spider-Man star, just got married to interior designer Veronica Leahov.
People confirmed the news, and fun fact: this comes only weeks after their Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya also tied the knot.
Both couples got engaged around early 2025, so it's been a big year for the cast!
Batalon called Leahov his wife
During a recent interview for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Batalon was spotted wearing a ring and casually called Leahov his "wife."
Their engagement happened in March 2025 in New York City, with sweet proposal photos shared online.
Leahov now goes by "Veronica Leahov Batalon" on her website.
Batalon joked he proposed before Holland
Batalon joked that he proposed before Holland did, saying, "They copied me."
Leahov took charge of most of the wedding planning (and Batalon admits he learned some flower names along the way).
Though they keep things pretty private overall, they occasionally share cute moments together on social media.