Batra begins 'Long Years Ago' shoot in Mumbai with Khan
Entertainment
Ritesh Batra's new film, Long Years Ago, has started shooting in Mumbai.
Set in 1991, this family comedy-drama brings together Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, and French actor Melanie Laurent as a family navigating unspoken emotions.
The project is backed by Jio Studios under Jyoti Deshpande.
Batra and Laurent fulfill 15-year dream
Director Batra (of The Lunchbox fame) shared his excitement about working with such a talented cast, saying they bring real depth to the story.
Khan finds the script fascinating and is curious about its global appeal.
For Balan, teaming up with Batra was a longtime wish since his critically acclaimed 2013 film.
Laurent and Batra are also finally making good on a filmmaking dream they first discussed 15 years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival.