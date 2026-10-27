Batra begins 'Long Years Ago' shoot in Mumbai with Khan

Director Batra (of The Lunchbox fame) shared his excitement about working with such a talented cast, saying they bring real depth to the story.

Khan finds the script fascinating and is curious about its global appeal.

For Balan, teaming up with Batra was a longtime wish since his critically acclaimed 2013 film.

Laurent and Batra are also finally making good on a filmmaking dream they first discussed 15 years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival.