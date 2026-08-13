'Batwara 1947' advance bookings remain slow; ₹2.5cr gross earned
What's the story
Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, has reportedly earned over ₹81L through advance bookings for its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version of the movie has sold more than 29,000 tickets across India so far. When the block seats are included, the gross goes up to ₹2.46 crore.
Detailed analysis
State-wise breakdown of advance bookings
The state-wise breakdown of advance bookings for Batwara 1947 reveals interesting insights.
The film has witnessed a significant advance gross in states like Delhi (more than ₹21L), Maharashtra (over ₹14L), Uttar Pradesh (over ₹7L), and Gujarat (over ₹9L).
Other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have also contributed to the film's advance booking earnings.
Regional trends
Major contributors to advance booking earnings
The National Capital Region (NCR) has emerged as a major contributor to Batwara 1947's advance booking earnings, with the film reportedly earning over ₹21L from this region alone.
Mumbai and Pune have also contributed significantly, with earnings of over ₹10L and around ₹1.63L respectively.
Other regions such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata have seen lower ticket sales compared to these major cities.
Film details
About the film and cast ensemble
The film features an ensemble cast including Deol, Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.
Set right after the Partition, it features a Muslim family going to Pakistan to settle down and discovering an old Hindu woman already living at their newly allotted home.
It will clash with Awarapan 2 at the box office.