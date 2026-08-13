'Batwara 1947' advance bookings remain slow; ₹2.5cr gross earned  

The state-wise breakdown of advance bookings for Batwara 1947 reveals interesting insights.

The film has witnessed a significant advance gross in states like Delhi (more than ₹21L), Maharashtra (over ₹14L), Uttar Pradesh (over ₹7L), and Gujarat (over ₹9L).

Other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have also contributed to the film's advance booking earnings.