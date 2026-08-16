'Batwara 1947' earns ₹19.25cr India after 2 days, ₹26.41cr worldwide
Entertainment
Batwara 1947, a drama set during partition, is picking up steam at the box office with ₹19.25 crore earned in India after two days.
The film has made ₹22.91 crore gross in India and ₹26.41 crore worldwide so far.
'Awarapan 2' leads with ₹55.75cr net
Despite Batwara 1947's steady rise, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is clearly leading, pulling in ₹33.75 crore on day two alone and reaching ₹55.75 crore net in just two days.
Both movies hit theaters on August 14, but Awarapan 2 has taken a strong early lead over its competition this weekend.