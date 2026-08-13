'Batwara 1947' actor recalls Aamir Khan's reaction to her performance

Kapur revealed that she had to go through multiple auditions for Batwara 1947.

"For Batwara 1947, I went through a series of auditions, and my second-last audition took place in his office."

"He wasn't present initially. However, just as Raj sir began my audition, Aamir sir walked in."

"He soon left. Later, a unit member told me that Aamir sir had said to Raj sir, 'Who's this girl? She's good, she's good!'"