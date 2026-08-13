'Batwara 1947' actor recalls Aamir Khan's reaction to her performance
What's the story
Actor Kanikka Kapur, who has appeared in several films, web series, and TV shows, is now gearing up for the release of Batwara 1947. The period drama stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kapur shared her first professional encounter with producer Aamir Khan during auditions for the film.
Audition details
When Khan walked in during her audition
Kapur revealed that she had to go through multiple auditions for Batwara 1947.
"For Batwara 1947, I went through a series of auditions, and my second-last audition took place in his office."
"He wasn't present initially. However, just as Raj sir began my audition, Aamir sir walked in."
"He soon left. Later, a unit member told me that Aamir sir had said to Raj sir, 'Who's this girl? She's good, she's good!'"
Family ties
'They had experienced the time of Partition...'
Kapur also spoke about her family's emotional connection to the Partition.
"I live in a joint family with my grandparents, parents, my younger sister and a dog," she said.
"My mother is always excited for all my projects. But for Batwara 1947, my grandparents are the most excited."
"They had experienced the time of Partition...and had to migrate from the present-day Pakistan."
"My grandmother belonged to Lahore while my grandfather was from Lyallpur...My grandfather is 89...Even today, he gets nightmares."
Career aspirations
On her plans for the future
When asked about her plans, Kapur said, "There are one or two projects that are yet to release."
"I have also been getting some very nice scripts and audition opportunities ever since the trailer of Batwara 1947 was released."
She added that she would continue working across all mediums, films, TV shows, and web series.
"The intention, of course, is to do films...But there's no hard-and-fast rule that I won't do TV or web."
The movie will release on Friday.