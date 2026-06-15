'Batwara 1947' teaser likely June 17 starring Deol Zinta Azmi

'Batwara 1947' teaser delayed Singh villain

The teaser was supposed to drop on June 15 (the same day Gadar and Lagaan released years ago), but it's now coming two days later, only adding to the hype.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features Zinta back alongside Deol, while Abhimanyu Singh steps in as the villain.

Director Santoshi says Singh brings real intensity, promising a fresh take on iconic Bollywood bad guys.