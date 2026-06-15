'Batwara 1947' teaser likely June 17 starring Deol Zinta Azmi
Entertainment
Get ready: Batwara 1947's teaser is likely to drop June 17!
This big-screen drama stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
It's directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, reuniting him with Deol three decades (30 years) after their classic Ghatak.
'Batwara 1947' teaser delayed Singh villain
The teaser was supposed to drop on June 15 (the same day Gadar and Lagaan released years ago), but it's now coming two days later, only adding to the hype.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 features Zinta back alongside Deol, while Abhimanyu Singh steps in as the villain.
Director Santoshi says Singh brings real intensity, promising a fresh take on iconic Bollywood bad guys.