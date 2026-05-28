Aamir Khan to drop 'Batwara 1947' teaser in June?

The much-anticipated period drama Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi , will have its first teaser released on June 15, as per Pinkvilla. The film also features Aamir Khan in a supporting role. This marks the first collaboration between Deol, Santoshi, and Khan. The teaser is expected to be packed with drama and emotions, with Khan narrating it.

Teaser details 'Teaser high on drama, emotions' Sources told the portal, "Teaser is high on drama, emotions...Aamir Khan has lent his voice for the teaser narration, and it adds tremendous impact to it." The teaser will be released ahead of the film's planned release on Independence Day. Although plot details are under wraps, Batwara 1947 is expected to delve into untold stories from India's Partition era. It co-stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Ali Fazal.

Film background Deol-Santoshi's reunion after 3 decades The film marks the reunion of Deol and Santoshi, who have previously worked together on classics like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Santoshi had earlier expressed confidence in their latest collaboration, stating it would be "bigger than Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak." The film was originally titled Lahore 1947 and is based on the famous play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

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