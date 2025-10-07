'Bigg Boss': Shilpa Shirodkar defends Salman amid Amaal bias accusations

Shilpa Shirodkar, a former contestant of Bigg Boss , has defended host Salman Khan amid accusations of bias toward Amaal Mallik on Bigg Boss 19. The controversy erupted after Khan's reprimand of Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, and Kunickaa Sadanand during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Shirodkar called Khan a fair and responsible host who takes care of "18 unknown people."

Shirodkar's defense 'It's unfair to say that Salman is biased' Shirodkar said, "I don't think it's fair to say that Salman is biased. Because he is not. It's his show. How can he be unfair?" She added, "Hum log weekend pe rukte the ki Salman aake humko guide kare, kuch bataye (We used to wait for the weekends just to have Salman come and guide us)."

Shirodkar's praise Shirodkar said it's impossible to please everyone Shirodkar further emphasized that Khan also has his own perspective, which may not always align with the audience's views. She said, "If someone seems right or wrong from his point of view, and that doesn't match your thought process, then you'll say he's biased?" "But it's unfair to say that he is biased. He has hosted the show fabulously for so many years. He is a fabulous host."