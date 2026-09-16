'BB20': Isha reveals getting 'played' by Badshah
What's the story
Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, has opened up about her recent separation from rapper Badshah. Speaking to fellow contestant Kanika Mann in the latest episode of the show, Rikhi hinted at being "played" in their relationship. Although she didn't name Badshah directly, her statements suggest that she is referring to him.
Betrayal revelation
'If someone comes and tells me something...'
Rikhi said, "If someone else comes and tells me that Kanika is like this, I won't believe them until I see it for myself. I am the same in a relationship as well."
"If someone comes and tells me something, then I say, give me proof or else don't bother me. But when it ended, I got to know, yahan toh kat gaya (I got played)."
Cheating details
'That whole situation where you are left hanging...'
When asked by Mann if she was emotionally or physically cheated on, Rikhi replied, "All of them."
She went on to explain how the situation became toxic for her.
"Woh jo beech mein latakna hota hai na, uss situation mein mere liye phasna bahut toxic ho jaata hai (That whole situation where you are left hanging in the middle, getting stuck in that situation becomes very toxic for me)."
Relationship dynamics
'I was never your best friend'
Rikhi further elaborated through an example, saying, "It was like I am saying you are my best friend and giving you all best friend feels."
"I am showing you off as my best friend, but later you get to know that I was never your best friend."
"All of these things I am doing in private circle because you have other best friends."
Relationship history
Badshah-Rikhi's private wedding
Badshah and Rikhi kept their relationship and marriage largely private.
Their wedding came to light in March 2026 when Rikhi's mother, Poonam, shared photos from their low-key ceremony on Instagram.
The couple was reportedly together for almost four years before getting married.
In a June 2026 Instagram Ask Me Anything session, Rikhi confirmed her marriage to Badshah, but both continued to remain tight-lipped about their married life.
Separation announcement
Joint statement on separation
In September, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement.
They said, "I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths."
"This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time."
They also requested no further speculation or assumptions regarding their relationship.