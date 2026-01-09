'BB19' contestants reunite in Dubai for yacht party
Bigg Boss 19 stars just had a glam reunion in Dubai, following their earlier Mumbai celebration.
The yacht party, hosted by Danube Properties, brought together familiar faces like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.
The night got extra lively with Awez Darbar and Ashnoor Kaur dancing to "Desi Boyz," making it a memorable get-together.
A bit of drama and what everyone's up to now
The party also made headlines when Khanna's playful speech toward Tanya Mittal sparked some backlash online from her fans.
Since the show wrapped on December 7—with Khanna as winner and Bhatt as runner-up—the contestants have been busy: More is hosting a comedy show with friends from the house, Bhatt is set to collaborate with Amaal Mallik in an upcoming project, and Khanna has started sharing his life updates on YouTube.